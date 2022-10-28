Itaewon Crush Investigation Team to Summon Officer over Report Deletion

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush will summon a superintendent-level officer over Yongsan Police Station’s alleged deletion of a risk analysis report ahead of the Halloween festivities.The former head of Yongsan Police's intelligence division, identified only by the surname Kim, is expected to be questioned Tuesday afternoon, becoming the first suspect to be questioned by the investigators.Kim and six others have been booked on charges of causing death and injury due to occupational and gross negligence, with Kim suspected of ordering a third officer to delete the report drawn up by a subordinate from a computer at the station following the tragedy.Kim also allegedly appealed to officers at the station to hide the existence of the report.Meanwhile, the headquarters is expected to decide how to proceed against a senior inspector-level officer in Kim's unit who died by an apparent suicide after being booked on the same charges.