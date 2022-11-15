Menu Content

Yoon Urges G20 to Refrain from Excessive Protectionism in Food, Energy Sectors

Written: 2022-11-15 15:10:15Updated: 2022-11-15 15:32:13

Photo : YONHAP News

Speaking at the Group of 20(G20) summit on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol urged countries to refrain from excessive protectionism in the food and energy sectors.

According to the presidential office, Yoon made the appeal during his address at a session on food and energy security in Bali, Indonesia, noting how G20 members had taken part in South Korea’s proposal for a freeze in trade and investment barriers during the 2008 summit. 

Stressing the importance of global solidarity and cooperation in responding to threats to food and energy security, Yoon said South Korea will actively take part in such efforts as a responsible member of the international community.

He also called for the establishment of eco-friendly and sustainable food and energy systems and a stronger focus by the G20 on developing and sharing innovative green technologies to assist the world's green transition.

Yoon also introduced Korea's own efforts in this area, such as smart agriculture and the use of atomic energy, and pledged to continue contributing to the world as a former recipient of global aid.

He promised to expand official development assistance and help developing nations transition to low-carbon economies by sharing South Korea's cumulative experience in green agriculture and energy.
