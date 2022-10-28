Opposition Parties Urge Parliamentary Speaker to Decide on Itaewon Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A trio of opposition parties have urged National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to make a decision on a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon tragedy.In a meeting on Tuesday of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party with the speaker, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun called on Kim to persuade the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate and decide by the end of the week.Agreeing on the need for a parliamentary investigation, Kim emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in achieving an outcome from the probe, which hit a dead end on Monday after the ruling and main opposition party leaders failed to reach a consensus on the issue.The three opposition parties had submitted a request for the probe last Wednesday, reporting it to the plenary session of the Assembly the next day.Once the request is reported to parliament, the speaker is able to form a special committee on the investigation through a consultation with the heads of negotiation groups. The panel then finalizes a probe plan to be put to a plenary vote.The opposition parties are seeking to handle the investigation plan at a plenary session on November 24 amid strong opposition from the ruling party, which has called for priority to be given to the ongoing police investigation.