Opposition Parties Urge Parliamentary Speaker to Decide on Itaewon Probe

A trio of opposition parties have urged National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to make a decision on a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon tragedy.
In a meeting on Tuesday of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party with the speaker, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun called on Kim to persuade the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate and decide by the end of the week.
Agreeing on the need for a parliamentary investigation, Kim emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in achieving an outcome from the probe, which hit a dead end on Monday after the ruling and main opposition party leaders failed to reach a consensus on the issue.
The three opposition parties had submitted a request for the probe last Wednesday, reporting it to the plenary session of the Assembly the next day.
Once the request is reported to parliament, the speaker is able to form a special committee on the investigation through a consultation with the heads of negotiation groups. The panel then finalizes a probe plan to be put to a plenary vote.
The opposition parties are seeking to handle the investigation plan at a plenary session on November 24 amid strong opposition from the ruling party, which has called for priority to be given to the ongoing police investigation.