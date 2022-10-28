Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, China Agree on Need for Close Communication

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China discussed the need for communication and cooperation in managing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the importance of continued consultations.Seoul's foreign ministry said Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held video talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming on Tuesday and praised the two sides’ in-depth communication on North Korea through diplomatic channels.Kim expressed concern over the unprecedented frequency of North Korea's provocations and asked for Beijing's active role to compel Pyongyang to stop such acts and return to dialogue on denuclearization.Emphasizing the need to send a stern message to the North amid the looming prospects of a seventh nuclear test, Kim said that a resolution to the North’s nuclear issue is in the interest of all countries in the region and close communication is therefore necessary.The Chinese envoy said his country will continue to play a constructive role in defending peace and security on the peninsula and achieving denuclearization, adding that he hoped for an in-person meeting with Kim in the near future.Tuesday's virtual talks come some four months after the two envoys last engaged in late July, and as leaders are holding in-person meetings at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.