Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Seoul Court Upholds Rights Watchdog’s Conclusion on Late Mayor’s Sexual Harassment

Written: 2022-11-15 15:30:59Updated: 2022-11-15 15:47:19

Seoul Court Upholds Rights Watchdog’s Conclusion on Late Mayor’s Sexual Harassment

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ruled as appropriate a human rights watchdog's determination that the late Seoul Mayor, Park Won-soon, had sexually harassed one of his staffers.

The Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday ruled against Park's widow, Kang Nan-hee, who sought a withdrawal of the recommendations by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.

The Commission announced the findings of its own investigation in January of last year, in which it determined that the late mayor's speech and behavior toward the victim constituted sexual harassment.

It approved recommendations to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the gender equality ministry and the Governors Association of Korea that preventive measures be put forth.

Park died in an apparent suicide in July 2020 after the victim, his secretary, filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the police.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >