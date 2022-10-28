China, Russia Agree to Seek Political Resolution of Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

China and Russia have agreed to seek a political resolution process in relation to tensions on the Korean Peninsula caused by North Korea's string of missile provocations.China and Russia have agreed to seek a political resolution to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula caused by North Korea's string of missile provocations.According to the Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday, top nuclear envoy Liu Xiaoming met with Russian ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov on Monday and positively viewed their countries' cooperation on Korean affairs through extensive talks about recent conditions on the peninsula.The two sides agreed that defending peace and stability on the peninsula and preventing a deterioration benefits the shared interest of the region and the international community.They also urged concerned parties to squarely confront the reasons behind the issues and resolve each other's reasonable concerns in a balanced manner through meaningful dialogue.The Chinese ministry said the two sides agreed to continue bilateral and multilateral communication and cooperation on peninsula issues and jointly seek a political resolution.