Pres. Yoon, Leaders of 4 Other MIKTA States Pledge Constructive Global Role

Photo : KBS News

The leaders of five middle-power countries, including South Korea, have adopted a joint statement pledging their continuous and constructive commitment toward global peace, stability and prosperity.President Yoon Suk Yeol met with his counterparts from other MIKTA members including Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday.In the statement issued following their meeting, the leaders, all from G20 member states, noted the decade that has passed since the five-country partnership began to take shape on the occasion of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Mexico in 2012.They said that at an unprecedented time of multiple crises, the MIKTA members are working for peace, stability and prosperity, adding they are empowered by the joint values their countries share such as democracy, international law, multilateralism and international cooperation.Noting their will to bridge advanced and developing countries, the leaders said they will continue playing constructive roles on the global stage and contribute toward efforts to draw a consensus on matters that affect everyone.