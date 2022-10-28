Menu Content

Students Taking CSAT to Convene for Preliminary Info Session

Written: 2022-11-16 09:32:47Updated: 2022-11-16 10:47:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Students taking this year's College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) on Thursday are set to gather for a preliminary assembly on Wednesday to receive detailed information about the exam.

Test takers should visit their testing sites to check the exact location on Wednesday, at which time they will receive an admission ticket and test-taking instructions for the exam known as "suneung."

For students who are quarantining due to COVID-19, family members can receive the information and materials on their behalf.

The education ministry has prepared 827 rooms at 110 locations and some 100 beds at 25 hospitals across the nation for test-takers who are currently infected, while about 23-hundred separate venues have been prepared for those who show symptoms on testing day.

A total of 508-thousand-30 students are expected to take the CSAT this year at some 13-hundred test sites nationwide.
