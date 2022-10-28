New COVID-19 Cases at 66,587

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 66-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a winter resurgence of the pandemic.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, 66-thousand-587 infections were reported the previous day, including 67 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 26 million-357-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some six-thousand from a day ago to fall below 70-thousand, but rose by about four-thousand from a week ago and over ten-thousand from two weeks ago.The figure marks the highest for a Wednesday in nine weeks.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by one from a day ago to 411, remaining above 400 for the third straight day.Forty-seven more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-795. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.