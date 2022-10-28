Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 66,587

Written: 2022-11-16 10:02:51Updated: 2022-11-16 10:14:32

New COVID-19 Cases at 66,587

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 66-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a winter resurgence of the pandemic.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, 66-thousand-587 infections were reported the previous day, including 67 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 26 million-357-thousand.

The daily tally dropped by some six-thousand from a day ago to fall below 70-thousand, but rose by about four-thousand from a week ago and over ten-thousand from two weeks ago.

The figure marks the highest for a Wednesday in nine weeks.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by one from a day ago to 411, remaining above 400 for the third straight day.

Forty-seven more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-795. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >