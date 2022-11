Photo : YONHAP News

The nation confirmed its third case of the monkeypox virus on Tuesday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), a South Korean national who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on November 4 tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.The patient reportedly had no symptoms at the time of arrival from the UAE, but developed a fever, chills, dizziness and other symptoms from November 8. The patient visited a hospital in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday with full-blown symptoms.It took a week before the patient was confirmed to have the virus after first showing symptoms.The country has now recorded three cases of monkeypox after the first was confirmed on June 22 and the second on September 3.