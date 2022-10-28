Key Aide to DP Chief Questioned for 14 Hrs. on Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeong Jin-sang, a close aide of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung, returned home late hours Tuesday after being questioned for 14 hours over bribery allegations.Jeong, who heads the party chair's policy coordination office, stepped out of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 11 p.m. on Tuesday after being summoned in the morning in relation to his suspected involvement in the high-profile Daejang-dong development scandal.He is accused of receiving a total of 140 million won from key figures involved in the scandal between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors while serving as key policy official in Seongnam City and Gyeonggi Province.Additional allegations involve a deal with Kim Man-bae, a central figure in the scandal, for a nearly 25-percent stake in the development in return for favors as well as the leaking of classified information on a new development project to private developers for substantial sums.Prosecutors further suspect that Jeong instructed Yoo Dong-kyu, another key suspect in the scandal, to get rid of his cell phone before a raid by prosecutors last September.Prosecutors’ questioning of Jeong comes six days after a raid on his residence and his office situated within the DP headquarters.He has reportedly denied the allegations against him and any involvement of the DP chief in the latest suspicions.