All 4 US House Representatives of Korean Descent Win Reelection

Photo : YONHAP News

All four U.S. House representatives of Korean descent vying to keep their seats in the midterm elections have won reelection.Republican Rep. Michelle Park Steel was declared the winner for a second term representing California’s 45th Congressional District on Tuesday, a week after the elections were held.Steel's victory comes after Republican Rep. Young Kim was confirmed the winner of California’s 40th Congressional District last week.Together with Democrat Rep. Marilyn Strickland's reelection to represent the Washington Tenth, all three Korean American women -- who were the first of that demographic to be elected to Congress in 2020 -- have clinched their return tickets to the Capitol.The first midterm win for the quartet came on the opposite coast. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey’s Third District was declared the victor on election night, becoming the first Korean American politician to win three terms since Jay Kim in 1996.Political analysts in the U.S. assessed that the latest results will help the Korean community in the U.S. solidify the so-called “Korean power” in the political realm.