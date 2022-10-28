Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, France Meet in Bali

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.According to the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday, the two officials assessed that economic cooperation between their two countries remained firm amid global uncertainties, including the Russia-Ukraine war and disruptions in global supply chains.They agreed to boost bilateral economic and security cooperation as well as joint efforts in technology, particularly in the areas of nuclear energy and space.Park, meanwhile, expressed hope that the European Union’s new supply chain law will not be disadvantageous to South Korean firms.Colonna, on her part, proposed that their countries review their Indo-Pacific strategies and explore which points in France’s strategy, unveiled in 2019, correlate to the South Korean strategy disclosed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his meeting with ASEAN leaders last week.