S. Korea, China Reach Agreement Limiting EEZ Fishing Next Year

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and China have reached a fisheries agreement for next year, reducing fishing quotas and the number of boats allowed to operate in each other's exclusive economic zones(EEZ).According to the fisheries ministry on Wednesday, the agreement was struck during a session of the two sides' joint committee on the fishing industry in consideration of the imbalance in operations in each other’s zones, with much less activity from the South Korean industry.Each side will be allowed to operate one-thousand-250 vessels within the other's EEZ, down by 50, with a quota of 55-thousand-750 tons of fish, one-thousand tons less than last year.Seoul and Beijing also agreed to share intelligence regarding Chinese vessels engaging in illegal fishing in North Korean waters off the east coast and to reinforce the transfer of boats that violate territorial waters or that engage in violence.