Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for DP Chief's Close Confidant for Bribery

Written: 2022-11-16 12:28:54Updated: 2022-11-16 13:18:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for one of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung's closest aides on bribery and corruption charges regarding a high-profile land development scandal.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday filed for the warrant to arrest Jeong Jin-sang, Lee's policy coordination chief, a day after questioning him for 14 hours.

Jeong is accused of receiving 140 million won from key figures involved in the so-called Daejang-dong development scandal, including Yoo Dong-kyu, the former acting chief of Seongnam Development Corporation, between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors.

He is also accused of telling Yoo to throw his cell phone out the window in September last year as prosecutors were gearing up for a raid.

Additional allegations include an agreement on a 24-point-five-percent stake worth 42-point-eight billion won in the development project from one of the developers, Kim Man-bae, in return for favors.

Jeong had served as a policy aide to the DP chief when he was the Seongnam City mayor and Gyeonggi provincial governor during that period.
