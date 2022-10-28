Menu Content

Survey: 3 of 10 S. Koreans Say They Felt 'Pandemic Blues'

Written: 2022-11-16 14:22:42Updated: 2022-11-16 15:11:12

Survey: 3 of 10 S. Koreans Say They Felt 'Pandemic Blues'

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly one-third of people surveyed in South Korea say they experienced the “pandemic blues” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 30-point-three percent of people aged 13 or older said they have felt down because of the pandemic, 25-point-one percent of which said they felt “slightly” down while five-point-two percent said they were “very much” affected.

Demographics appeared to play a role. Thirty-five-point-one percent of women said they experienced the blues compared to 25-point-five percent of men. Thirty-three-point-seven percent of those in their 40s and 32-point-five percent in their 50s reported having negative feelings.

Forty-nine-point-six percent cited anxiety over infection as the reason they felt depressed, followed by 18-point-four percent who cited reduced communication and interaction with other people due to social distancing.

Thirty-four-point-seven percent said they have not felt depressed.
