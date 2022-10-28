US, China, Russia to Join S. Korea-led Cyber Training

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S., China and Russia will join members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in a global cyber security exercise hosted by South Korea and Malaysia.Seoul's defense ministry said the ninth cyber security working group of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus will be held virtually on Wednesday and Thursday with Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand also participating.The first day is set to feature a discussion led by South Korea on cyber training in the participating countries, with an official from the Korea Internet & Security Agency introducing Seoul’s training system and policy direction.Co-host Malaysia will unveil a cyber security framework that outlines a vision and action plan for cooperation among the attendees.Seoul's defense ministry will run a mock exercise on the second day, in which two countries will form a team to resolve various cyber threat scenarios such as ransomware and conduct forensics and analyses of malicious code.The working group marks the first cyber drill in which the U.S., China and Russia are participating together.