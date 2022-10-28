AP: Missile that Hit Poland Likely Fired by Ukrainian Forces at Incoming Russian Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

Initial findings suggest the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, according to an Associated Press report citing U.S. officials on Wednesday.U.S. President Joe Biden had earlier suggested that the missile may not have been fired from Russia while seated in a meeting with world leaders in Bali to discuss the explosion that took at least two lives in Poland.At 3:40 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, two projectiles struck the Polish village of Przewodów near the country's border with Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda soon after said that although the missile appeared to be Russian-made, it was not clear who fired it.Following the meeting of world leaders, Biden told reporters that the trajectory of the missile indicated it was not fired from Russia. He agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the strike, as did his counterparts at the table.The proximity of the village to Ukraine and Russia’s major airstrike on Ukraine around that time stoked initial speculation that a Russian projectile had crossed into Polish territory.