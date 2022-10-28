Presidential Office Sees No Lack of Room for Diplomacy with China

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says there is enough room for diplomacy with China, countering criticism that Seoul's new Indo-Pacific strategy aligns too heavily with the U.S. and Japan.In a briefing on Wednesday, a top office official said it was hard to agree with the view that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s new framework, unveiled during his Southeast Asia tour, boxes out China.The official said there are many channels through which South Korea and China can discuss bilateral and global issues such as climate change and supply chains. He added that joint efforts with Beijing will continue to find areas in which the two sides can contribute to the greater good.The official explained the Korea-U.S. alliance is a "central axis" in Seoul's diplomatic strategy that also pursues expanded cooperation and opportunities with other countries such as China, rejecting the interpretation that the tour’s developments pitted any one nation against others.The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the U.S. held a trilateral summit in Cambodia over the weekend on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings and agreed to together step up cooperation in extended deterrence against North Korea and in economic development.