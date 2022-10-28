Menu Content

Survey: 65% of Adults Unwilling to Get Bivalent COVID-19 Booster

Written: 2022-11-16 18:12:17Updated: 2022-11-16 19:17:58

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows six out of ten South Korean adults are reluctant to receive their bivalent COVID-19 booster shots despite authorities’ warnings of a spike in new cases following the onset of a new wave of infections. 

Hankook Research on Wednesday announced the results of its survey on a thousand adults across the nation conducted for four days through October 31. 

Sixty-five percent of those polled, who had received two or more COVID-19 vaccine shots thus far, said they will not get a bivalent booster shot targeting the omicron subvariants. 

Notably, that portion gradually increased from 58 percent in the third week of September and 63 percent in the fourth week of September. 

Thirty-four percent of those expressing their reluctance in the latest survey cited doubts over the efficacy of the boosters as among the reasons to shun it, while 28 percent were concerned about possible adverse effects from the inoculation. 

Twenty-four percent said they simply do not like the idea of getting vaccinated frequently. 

According to the Central Disease Control and Prevention Agency, only four-point-eight percent of all adults in the nation eligible to bivalent booster shots have received them so far.
