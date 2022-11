Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the office of Representative Noh Woong-rae of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) over bribery allegations involving the four-term lawmaker.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office dispatched prosecutors and inspectors to Noh’s offices, including one at the National Assembly, to secure related documents.The prosecution suspects that Noh received tens of million won from a businessperson in 2020 in return for a favor.A former senior DP official Lee Jung-geun was indicted last month on the charge of receiving bribes from the same businessperson, surnamed Park, worth 940 million won.The prosecution plans to summon the lawmaker, as well as others believed could be involved in the bribery scheme for questioning.