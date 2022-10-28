Pres. Official: Yoon’s Hosting of Saudi Crown Prince in Last Stages of Planning

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to hold a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Seoul on Thursday.In a media briefing on Wednesday, National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said the scheduling of a face-to-face between the president and Prince bin Salman is in the final stages, adding details will be announced when confirmed.Regarding the possible agenda of the potential meeting, a senior presidential official told reporters that it has yet to be confirmed.However, the official said it can likely be figured out, forecasting a candid discussion on a variety of possible areas of cooperation concerning Saudi Arabia's NEOM city urban infrastructure projects, nuclear reactors and the defense industry.It was said the crown prince will arrive in South Korea on Wednesday night.Meanwhile, President Yoon has a series of summits planned for Thursday and Friday with the heads of state of the Netherlands and Spain, respectively.