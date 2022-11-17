UN Committee Adopts N. Korea Human Rights Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution condemning human rights violations by North Korea.The Third Committee in charge of human rights issues held a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday and passed the resolution by consensus without a vote. This is the 18th bill of its kind since 2005.The resolution, drafted by European Union countries, will be presented to the plenary session of the UN General Assembly next month. South Korea co-sponsored the resolution for the first time in four years.This year's resolution added calls for North Korea to release all information pertaining to foreign nationals who have been subjected to human rights violations by the regime to their families and national governments.This reflects South Korea's efforts to obtain details related to the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea near the western maritime border in 2020.North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song rejected the resolution and dismissed it as a political scheme.