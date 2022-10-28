Menu Content

Written: 2022-11-17 10:13:28Updated: 2022-11-17 11:09:56

N. Korea Warns of Stronger Military Responses over US Extended Deterrence

Photo : KBS News

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui has warned the United States that it will face stronger military responses from the North if it further commits to providing extended deterrence to its allies.

In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, the minister warned that the North's responses will increase proportionately to the U.S.’ reinforcement of “provocative” and “pretentious” military activities on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

She said that such responses will come across as more severe, realistic and inevitable threats to the U.S. and its followers, issuing a “stern warning” to South Korea, the U.S. and Japan against their commitment to strengthening the U.S. extended deterrence.

Choe said that in the recent trilateral summit, the countries’ three leaders denounced the North's legitimate military countermeasures to their aggressive war rehearsals as "provocation" and discussed stronger extended deterrence and powerful, stern measures against the North.

The remarks seemingly refer to the three-way summit of President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Sunday.

After the summit, the three leaders adopted a joint statement pledging to cooperate to strengthen the extended deterrence against threats from North Korea.
