Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Yongsan Fire Chief to be Questioned by Itaewon Crush Investigation Team Next Week

Written: 2022-11-17 11:30:51Updated: 2022-11-17 11:40:52

Yongsan Fire Chief to be Questioned by Itaewon Crush Investigation Team Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the Itaewon crowd crush will summon the chief of the Yongsan Fire Station for questioning next week.

According to the police on Thursday, the special team decided to question Yongsan fire chief Choi Seong-beom as a suspect on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and ordered him to appear for questioning on Monday.

Facing charges since last Monday for failing to swiftly issue a response alert and deciding that a joint response with police was unnecessary despite being specifically requested, Choi will now be questioned over allegations that he did not properly monitor or manage safety risks.

Former Yongsan police chief Lee Im-jae, who faces the same charges as Choi of professional negligence resulting in death and dereliction of duty, is also set to face police questioning on Monday.

Lee is accused of arriving at the police station in Itaewon near the deadly site at 11:05 p.m., about 50 minutes after the fatal crowd crush was reported to have occurred.

Meanwhile, the special team announced that an investigation has been opened on charges of negligence resulting in death and dereliction of duty against interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min after a firefighters union filed a complaint with the police on Monday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >