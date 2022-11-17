Menu Content

N. Korea Launches SRBM toward East Sea

Written: 2022-11-17 12:10:54Updated: 2022-11-17 14:32:33

N. Korea Launches SRBM toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) toward the East Sea on Thursday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected the SRBM fired from Wonsan, Kangwon Province at around 10:48 a.m.

While an analysis of the missile's speed, flight and altitude is under way, the military is maintaining a readiness posture through close coordination with the U.S.

The latest missile launch follows last Wednesday’s launch of an SRBM from South Pyongan Province toward the East Sea.

Less than two hours before the latest launch, the North's foreign minister Choe Son-hui warned of a "fiercer" military response should the U.S. stand by a plan to strengthen its extended deterrence to regional allies.

On Sunday, the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan adopted a joint statement on the sidelines of ASEAN-led forums in Cambodia, agreeing to work toward reinforcing the U.S. extended deterrence.
