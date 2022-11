Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest trade fair for video games, G-STAR, has kicked off at the BEXCO exhibition center in Busan.Opening for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic, 987 companies from 43 countries are participating in the expo under the slogan “The Gaming Universe, once again into the world of gaming.”Over 29-hundred booths will showcase an array of products such as new releases from large domestic game companies like Nexon, which will feature “Dave the Diver” and “KartRider: Drift.”Neowiz will showcase “Lies of P,” the winner of three awards at Europe's largest game fair Gamescom 2022, a first for a South Korean game.The event will be held for four days from Thursday to Sunday.