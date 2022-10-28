Seoul Criticizes N. Korean Foreign Minister's Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has responded to North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui's scathing criticism of the three-way security collaboration between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.At a regular briefing on Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk addressed Choi's statement, saying that the North is blaming the outside world after escalating tensions in the region.While noting that the North's latest ballistic missile launch earlier on Thursday was the year's 62nd, Lim called the North's recent moves "very regrettable."Lim emphasized that the North's provocations will lead to the strengthening of security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, endangering North Korea's security and intensifying its international isolation.This comes as the North Korean foreign minister issued a statement earlier on Thursday targeting South Korea, the U.S., and Japan over their agreement to bolster the extended deterrence capabilities in the region against the North's growing threats.