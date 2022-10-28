S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to Join Hands for NEOM City Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed to expand South Korean firms’ participation in the construction of the infrastructure for mega smart city NEOM, located in northwestern Saudi Arabia.They also agreed that the two nations will enhance and encourage their mutual cooperation in multilateral sectors including that of defense and future energy.The presidential office said Yoon held a meeting with bin Salman at his residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, on Thursday and held in-depth discussions and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, regional issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East.Yoon noted that Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, a key construction associate overseas, and a vital economic and security companion. He said that it is time for their relations to take a leap forward as Saudi Arabia seeks to open a new future through its Vision 2030.