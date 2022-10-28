S. Korea Wraps up Annual College Entrance Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

About half a million have completed their annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) on Thursday.The state-administered college entrance exam held at nearly 13-hundred test sites across the nation wrapped up at 5:45 p.m. with the fifth and final session on foreign languages.It is the third CSAT the country has held since the outbreak of the pandemic and the first for which applicants who tested positive are allowed to leave their homes and hospitals to take the exam on-site.Earlier on Thursday, the exam committee said in a press briefing that it drafted questions that properly reflect the content and level of high school curriculum and assess test-takers' scholastic ability. It added that about 50 percent of the questions are based on lectures from the state-run Education Broadcasting System(EBS).Exam analysts at private educational institutes said the Korean language section was easy compared to last year and the level of difficulty for mathematics was similar to last year. Consensus on English was mixed.Exam results will be issued on December 9.