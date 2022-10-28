Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to 29%

Photo : YONHAP News

A latest poll shows that President Yoon Suk Yeok's approval rating fell below 30 percent for the first time in more than a month.According to a National Barometer Survey(NBS) poll released on Thursday that surveyed some one-thousand adults nationwide from Monday to Wednesday, 29 percent of respondents said the president was doing well, while 62 percent said otherwise.In the survey conducted every two weeks, Yoon's approval rating stood at 29 percent in the first week of October before climbing back to 31 percent in the third week of October and the first week of November. The figure then dropped to 29 percent, falling below 30 percent in one and a half months.Fifty-five percent of the respondents were supportive of a parliamentary probe on the fatal crowd crush in Itaewon, while 41 percent said the probe is unnecessary.The approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) marked 30 percent, down three percentage points from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party posted an approval rating of 33 percent, up by two percentage points.Regarding the presidential office's decision to ban MBC reporters from boarding the presidential plane during Yoon's tour to Southeast Asia, 65 percent said it was an "inappropriate" move.The latest poll has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.A breakdown of the survey is available on the website for the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission.