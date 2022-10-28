S. Korea, Netherlands Agree to Upgrade Bilateral Ties to 'Strategic Partnership'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday and agreed to elevate ties to a "strategic partnership."The two leaders sat down for talks on Thursday afternoon at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul, the first meeting since their summit in late June in Spain on the sidelines of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.In a joint statement following their second summit, Yoon and Rutte said they agreed to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership, six years after the countries established the comprehensive, future-oriented partnership in 2016.The two sides agreed to create a minister-level strategic dialogue to support the upgrade.In addition, the two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration in key sectors, including that of semiconductor, nuclear power plants and economic security.The joint statement included the Netherlands' support of the Yoon administration's North Korea policy dubbed the "bold initiative."