US NSC Official: N. Korea Funding 30% of Weapons Programs through Illicit Cyber Activities

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A White House official said on Thursday that North Korea is funding some 30 percent of its nuclear and missile programs with proceeds from illegal cyber activities.In a press briefing in Washington, Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies at the National Security Council, spoke about North Korea’s acquisition of vast sums of money through cyber attacks on cryptocurrency infrastructure.Neuberger said that the U.S. is "particularly concerned" about malicious cyber activity by North Korea, saying that the North is believed to be financing just about 30 percent of its missile and other malicious programs from cyber attacks.The official said that Washington is enhancing intelligence cooperation with its allies and partners to identify cyber threats posed by North Korea and to make it harder to move illicit funds through cryptocurrency infrastructure.Neuberger added that the U.S. continues to use multiple tools, such as its intelligence cooperation to find activity as well as sanctions on elements of cryptocurrency infrastructure that facilitate the movement of funds.