Photo : YONHAP News

The debut solo single from BTS member Jin, “The Astronaut,” has sold over one million copies.According to the agency Big Hit Entertainment on Friday, the record posted one million-24-thousand-382 copies sold on Circle Chart since it was released on October 28, selling 224-thousand-390 copies between November 6 and 12 alone.The song, co-written by Jin and British rock band Coldplay, debuted at 51st on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Jin, the oldest member of BTS, will soon join the military since receiving his notice of enlistment.