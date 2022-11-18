Senior US Official Visits S. Korea to Brief on Key Strategic Reviews

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. defense official visited South Korea to brief Seoul on key strategic documents that contain a warning of the "end of the Kim Jong-un regime."According to Seoul's defense ministry, Richard Johnson, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction policy, visited the ministry to provide a briefing on documents outlining the U.S. response to a North Korean nuclear attack.Ha Dae-bong, director-general of the ministry's defense policy bureau, and other senior defense officials attended the briefing on the National Defense Strategy(NDS), the Nuclear Posture Review(NPR) and the Missile Defense Review(MDR) released by the U.S. in October.During the briefing, the U.S. reaffirmed Washington's continued commitment to providing extended deterrence for South Korea and utilizing a full range of available military capabilities including nuclear, conventional, missile defense and other advanced non-nuclear ones.The ministry said that the U.S. official's in-person briefing on the strategies displays the U.S.' willingness to fulfill its commitment, adding that it marks the first time a senior U.S. defense official has visited the country to explain the NPR and MDR.