Visiting Spanish Prime Minister Attends S. Korea-Spain Biz Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez attended a South Korea-Spain business forum in Seoul on Friday.The trade ministry said the forum saw the attendance of some 100 people, including Sánchez and the trade ministers of South Korea and Spain as well as top business officials from Samsung C&T Corporation, SK Lubricants, Airbus and Indra.The forum was organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Korea in a bid to expand cooperation between the two countries’ businesses on the occasion of Sánchez’s visit to South Korea.In his speech, South Korean trade minister Lee Chang-yang expressed hope that the two countries will expand cooperation in renewable energy and future cars, noting Spain’s strength in the auto industry.After the forum, Lee sat down for talks with his Spanish counterpart, Reyes Maroto, and conveyed hopes that their countries will further boost economic cooperation in the wake of Sánchez’s visit.