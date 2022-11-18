DP Chief's Close Aide Appears for Court Decision on Arrest Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is expected to decide as early as Friday evening whether to issue an arrest warrant for Jeong Jin-sang, a close aide of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung, who faces bribery allegations.Appearing before the Seoul Central District Court to attend the deliberation on Friday afternoon, Jeong, who heads the party chair's policy coordination office, criticized the prosecution for conducting an excessive investigation based on false testimony.Jeong is accused of receiving a total of 140 million won from key figures involved in the Daejang-dong development scandal between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors while serving as a key policy official in Seongnam City and Gyeonggi Province where Lee served as mayor and governor.Additional allegations involve a deal with Kim Man-bae, a central figure in the scandal, for a nearly 25-percent stake in the development in return for favors as well as the leaking of classified information on a new development project to private developers for substantial sums.Prosecutors further suspect that Jeong instructed Yoo Dong-kyu, another key suspect in the scandal, to get rid of his cell phone before a raid by prosecutors last year.Prosecutors grilled Jeong on such allegations for 14 hours on Tuesday, during which he is said to have flatly denied all allegations against him.