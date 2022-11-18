JCS: North Korea Fired ICBM toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced that it detected an ICBM fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m. on Friday in the direction of the East Sea.The JCS said it flew around one-thousand kilometers and hit an altitude of six-thousand-100 kilometers at a speed of Mach 22.According to Japanese authorities, the projectile fell into waters some 210 kilometers off the west co​ast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, within Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ).The launch comes a day after the North fired a short-range ballistic missile and issued a warning through its foreign minister of a "more violent" military response to Seoul, Washington and Tokyo's pledge to work toward a stronger U.S. extended deterrence.The South Korean military has strengthened its surveillance activities and is coordinating closely with the U.S.The presidential office convened a meeting of the National Security Office at 11:30 a.m. chaired by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han in place of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in a summit with the Spanish prime minister.In response to the encroachment of Japan's EEZ, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that such a launch is “totally unacceptable.”Earlier in the month, North Korea fired an ICBM, believed to have been a Hwasong-17, that triggered Japan’s air-raid sirens. The missile successfully completed two-stage separation before the test payload lost thrust and dropped into the East Sea.