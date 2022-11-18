Red Devil Seeks Permission to Hold World Cup Cheering Events in Gwanghwamun Square

Photo : YONHAP News

The official group of supporters for the national football team will seek approval to hold cheering events in downtown Seoul during the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar on Sunday.The Red Devil said on Thursday that it submitted a request to the Seoul Metropolitan Government for permission to hold the events in Gwanghwamun Square from November 23 to December 3.If the Seoul government grants approval, the events are set to take place in the square on November 24 and 28 as well as December 2 when South Korea competes in group matches.The move comes after the Football Association(KFA) announced earlier this month its decision to cancel its request to use the square for cheering events, explaining that it would not be appropriate to hold such events in the wake of a fatal crowd crush tragedy in Itaewon at the end of October.The Seoul government is set to make a decision on the latest request some time next week.