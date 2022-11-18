Menu Content

NSC Convened over N. Korea's Suspected ICBM Launch

Written: 2022-11-18 11:43:00Updated: 2022-11-18 11:49:19

NSC Convened over N. Korea's Suspected ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

​The presidential office has convened a National Security Council meeting following reports that North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.

With President Yoon Suk Yeol in summit talks with the visiting Spanish prime minister, National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han is taking the reins in the NSC meeting that began at 11:30 a.m.

The meeting is expected to include a briefing on the details of North Korea's latest launch, including the missile range and inspect the military's readiness posture, as well as a discussion on response measures relative to the severity of possible additional provocations.

Yoon is reportedly receiving updates during his summit in lieu of chairing the NSC meeting as he typically would with an ICBM launch, as was the case in May as well as with the North’s firing of a missile on November 2 that landed south of the de facto maritime border.
