Photo : YONHAP News

The intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) North Korea fired Friday morning likely landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ).Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is visiting Bangkok for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit, shared the information with local reporters, explaining that his country has lodged a protest against this “unacceptable” act.The Japan Coast Guard said the missile, confirmed as an ICBM by both South Korean and Japanese military authorities, landed in waters some 210 kilometers west of an island in Hokkaido.Like Seoul, Tokyo has decided to convene its National Security Council in response to the latest provocation.The last time a North Korean ballistic missile landed inside Japan's EEZ was on March 24 of this year.