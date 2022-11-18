Yoon: Important Diplomatic Events Went Well, Barring MBC was Inevitable

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has credited public support for the successful conclusion to a series of diplomatic missions in Southeast Asia.Speaking to reporters on his way to office, Yoon said that the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping went smoothly as they agreed to maintain frequent senior-level communication and step up cooperation to defuse misunderstandings on issues related to the economy and security.Yoon said that President Xi proposed more frequent meetings not only among officials but also for the private sector and that they both extend invitations to the other’s country.Responding to criticism over his office barring reporters from local broadcaster MBC from the presidential plane for the trip, Yoon rejected accusations that he is selective with the media by saying he is open to criticism by the press and the public.In terms of the MBC exclusion, Yoon said it was an inevitable measure in response to the broadcaster’s malicious reporting of fake news that sought to drive a wedge between allies, to the detriment of national security.The acrimony between the top office and the broadcaster stems from MBC’s coverage of a “hot mic” incident during Yoon’s visit to New York in September that had erroneous captions making it appear as if he had insulted U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress.