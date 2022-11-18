Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Leaders of S. Korea, Spain Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Cutting-Edge Industry, Construction

Written: 2022-11-18 14:25:26Updated: 2022-11-18 16:43:27

Leaders of S. Korea, Spain Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Cutting-Edge Industry, Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and Spain agreed to strengthen cooperation in construction and cutting-edge industries.
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez issued a joint statement following their summit at the presidential office in Yongsan on Friday.
 
Yoon took note of the potential for heightened economic cooperation, during in-depth discussions on enhancing their strategic partnership. He welcomed the expansion of mutual investment between the two nations' businesses into electrical vehicle(EV) batteries, renewable energy and future industry.
 
The South Korean leader raised expectations that a memorandum of understanding(MOU) signed between export financing institutions of the two countries will help reinforce the foundation for joint bids on overseas construction projects.
 
On security issues, Seoul and Madrid strongly denounced North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile launches, agreeing to closely coordinate efforts within the international community to show a united front.
 
Sánchez is the first Spanish head of government to arrive in South Korea on a singular state visit since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in 1950.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >