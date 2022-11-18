Leaders of S. Korea, Spain Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Cutting-Edge Industry, Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and Spain agreed to strengthen cooperation in construction and cutting-edge industries.President Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez issued a joint statement following their summit at the presidential office in Yongsan on Friday.Yoon took note of the potential for heightened economic cooperation, during in-depth discussions on enhancing their strategic partnership. He welcomed the expansion of mutual investment between the two nations' businesses into electrical vehicle(EV) batteries, renewable energy and future industry.The South Korean leader raised expectations that a memorandum of understanding(MOU) signed between export financing institutions of the two countries will help reinforce the foundation for joint bids on overseas construction projects.On security issues, Seoul and Madrid strongly denounced North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile launches, agreeing to closely coordinate efforts within the international community to show a united front.Sánchez is the first Spanish head of government to arrive in South Korea on a singular state visit since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in 1950.