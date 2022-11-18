Yoon Instructs NSC to Bolster Allies’ Defense Posture after N. Korea’s ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Following North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed his security council to swiftly facilitate measures agreed upon by Seoul and Washington to enhance extended deterrence in the area.The president gave the instruction on Friday after being briefed on the North's latest ICBM test during a session of the National Security Council(NSC).He also called for strengthened trilateral security cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo and to seek strong condemnation and sanctions from the international community, including a response from the UN Security Council.The top office said the National Security Office initially reported to the president on the latest missile, after which an emergency meeting of the NSC was convened with National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han at the helm while Yoon was in a summit with the prime minister of Spain.