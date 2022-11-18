Opposition Parties Name Members to Proposed Parliamentary Probe into Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Three opposition parties have finalized a list of eleven lawmakers to join a special committee leading a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush.The list was announced Friday, just one day after it was requested by National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has named nine members, including four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho as committee chief, with Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-young and Rep. Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party also included.The opposition bloc is pressing the ruling People Power Party(PPP), which opposes a parliamentary probe on the grounds that the police investigation should be completed first, to also submit its list by the Monday deadline.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun called on the PPP to stop trying to evade responsibility and uphold the public's call to get to the bottom of the Itaewon disaster.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said he did not believe such an investigation would proceed without bipartisan support but that his party will prepare for unilateral approval considering that the opposition bloc has the numbers to do so in the parliamentary plenary session next week.