US Condemns N. Korea's ICBM Test, Pledges Defensive Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, pledging to take all necessary measures to defend the U.S. as well as allies South Korea and Japan.In a statement after Friday’s launch, White House National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson Adrienne Watson said U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the events and plans to closely consult with allies and partner nations.Watson referred to the launch as a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that needlessly raises tension and risks destabilizing the regional security situation, calling on all countries to condemn such violations.Urging the North to come to the table for serious negotiations, she said that the door has not closed on diplomacy and appealed to Pyongyang to immediately halt its destabilizing actions and choose diplomatic engagement.