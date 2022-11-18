S. Korea, US Launch Missile Defense Consultative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have launched a working-level missile defense consultative body in a bid to strengthen their policy coordination in the wake of North Korea's repeated missile launches.Seoul’s defense ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense said they held the inaugural session of the Counter Missile Working Group in Seoul on Friday under the allies' existing Deterrence Strategy Committee framework.Seoul and Washington had proposed in August to create the consulting body during a session of the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue, which was later approved at the annual Security Consultative Meeting earlier this month.The defense ministry said the allies are expected to bolster their joint defense posture against the North's advancing missile threats, while accelerating policy coordination to strengthen their combined missile response.