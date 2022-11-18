Menu Content

China Repeats Call for Dialogue after N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Written: 2022-11-18 19:23:20Updated: 2022-11-18 19:26:30

Photo : Getty Images Bank

China has reiterated its call for dialogue following North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Friday, 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the statement when asked about the North's ICBM launch at a briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson said that China hopes relevant countries will abide by the principle of a political settlement and resolve their issues through "meaningful dialogue." 

The spokesperson said that China is interested in changes in the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula, adding that keeping peace and stability in the region and limiting escalation of the situation are in the mutual interest of the international community.

Asked if China will support fresh sanctions against North Korea, the spokesperson said that the UN Security Council has yet to begin discussion on the matter.
