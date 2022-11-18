N. Korea Categorically Rejects UN Human Rights Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has rejected a UN resolution on its human rights violations and vowed to take strong response measures.The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly earlier this week adopted the resolution condemning human rights violations by the regime.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Jo Chol-su, the director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's international organization department, said that North Korea "categorically rejects" the human rights bill.Jo reportedly said that the North does not recognize the document, calling it a product of a hostile policy by the United States and its followers.The official said that his country will exert all effort to protect its sovereign rights and national interests from the hostile actions of the U.S. and its followers and to improve human rights of the North Korean people.The official then warned that the North will respond sternly and strongly to the human rights campaign by hostile forces.