Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Categorically Rejects UN Human Rights Resolution

Written: 2022-11-18 19:26:34Updated: 2022-11-18 19:33:46

N. Korea Categorically Rejects UN Human Rights Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has rejected a UN resolution on its human rights violations and vowed to take strong response measures.

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly earlier this week adopted the resolution condemning human rights violations by the regime.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Jo Chol-su, the director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's international organization department, said that North Korea "categorically rejects" the human rights bill.

Jo reportedly said that the North does not recognize the document, calling it a product of a hostile policy by the United States and its followers.

The official said that his country will exert all effort to protect its sovereign rights and national interests from the hostile actions of the U.S. and its followers and to improve human rights of the North Korean people. 

The official then warned that the North will respond sternly and strongly to the human rights campaign by hostile forces.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >