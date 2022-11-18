New COVID-19 Cases at 50,589 amid On-Week Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases have registered in the 50-thousands.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 50-thousand-589 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 50 from overseas.The tally is about eleven-hundred more than the previous day but is down by some 37-hundred from a week ago, marking an on-week decrease for the second day.The daily average tally for the past week stands at over 52-thousand. The country's cumulative caseload has topped 26-point-five million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen by 54 from the previous day to 419, the highest in 54 days. This figure has remained over 300 for the last two weeks.Friday added 65 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-990, with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.